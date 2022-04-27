$153.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will report $153.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $594.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 681,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 145,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

