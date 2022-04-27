1,998 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $184.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $485.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

