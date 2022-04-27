29,567 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,077. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

