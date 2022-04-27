$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.50 million and the lowest is $34.40 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $24.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $148.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $153.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.13 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $236.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,864. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

