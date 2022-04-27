413 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 330,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.75. 56,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,542. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $365.29 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $247.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.18 and its 200 day moving average is $530.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

