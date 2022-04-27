41,510 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,915,000. Mastercard comprises 13.9% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Mastercard stock traded up $17.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $361.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. The company has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

