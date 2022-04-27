46,366 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. 2,548,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,486,652. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

