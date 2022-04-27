489,797 Shares in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Purchased by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 489,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Doma makes up 2.3% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.15% of Doma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOMA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 725,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

