4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Raises Dividend to GBX 22.99 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.99 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 2,835 ($36.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,803.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,819.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market capitalization of £796.24 million and a PE ratio of 46.83. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,200 ($28.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,265 ($41.61).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.16) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.41) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,980 ($37.98).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

