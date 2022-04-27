5,413 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.20. 85,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

