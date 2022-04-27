$565.52 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report $565.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.90 million. ModivCare posted sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

MODV traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,892. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -200.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.65.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

