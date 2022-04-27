$581.05 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $581.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.61 million to $582.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $469.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 115,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,567. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

