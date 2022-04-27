$6.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,091,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

