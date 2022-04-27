$74.47 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.90 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $74.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $301.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $320.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

PFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $980.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

