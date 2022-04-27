7,565 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,748. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

