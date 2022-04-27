$872.01 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to announce $872.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $918.02 million. American Water Works posted sales of $888.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 920,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.32. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

