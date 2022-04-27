$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.28 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. Luminar Technologies posted sales of $5.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $44.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

LAZR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 129,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,117. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 555,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

