960 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $301.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.37. The stock has a market cap of $311.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

