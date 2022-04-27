A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in A. O. Smith by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $2,864,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

