Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €32.30 ($34.73) and last traded at €32.44 ($34.88). 398,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.56 ($35.01).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($30.43) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($37.74) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -39.61.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

