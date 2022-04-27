ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,258. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $722.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $570,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

