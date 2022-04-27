ACNB Co. (ACNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 15th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACNB stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $299.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.10. ACNB has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.04.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%.

In other news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,232 shares of company stock worth $239,633. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACNB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACNB by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

