Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATVI stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

