Aditus (ADI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Aditus (ADI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Aditus has a market capitalization of $88,147.79 and $130,498.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aditus has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

