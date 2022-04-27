Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $4.45 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $111.91 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00011273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,152,607 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

