AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AEWU opened at GBX 131.56 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.90. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 91.18 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market cap of £208.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

