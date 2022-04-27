AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON AEWU opened at GBX 131.56 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.90. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 91.18 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market cap of £208.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26.
AEW UK REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
