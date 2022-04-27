AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of AGRI stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.
