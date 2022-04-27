AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.