Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,997. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.64.

Get Albany International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Albany International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.