Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACI. Barclays lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.46.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 2,467,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,749. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.