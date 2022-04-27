Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.88

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 8826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Alector by 4,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

