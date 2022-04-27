Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.18)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

ALKS traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 4,172,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.