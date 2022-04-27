Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of TKNO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth $5,241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth $6,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

