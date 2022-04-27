American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. 563,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
