American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. 563,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

