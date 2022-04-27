American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Up 0.3%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43. 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.