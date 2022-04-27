American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

