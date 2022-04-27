American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,045. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.10.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 302.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

