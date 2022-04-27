Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.56. 2,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,344. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.38. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

