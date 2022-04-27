Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.30 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $147.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $163.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,560. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

