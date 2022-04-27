Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.37 million and the highest is $18.70 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $99.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.87 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.81 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $158.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURI. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of CURI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 192,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.