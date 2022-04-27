Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce $327.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the highest is $330.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $290.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 347,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,123. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $667.24 million, a PE ratio of 953.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

