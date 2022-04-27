Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.08 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

NYSE:BURL traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.32. 620,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

