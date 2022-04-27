Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.72 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to announce $257.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.40 million and the lowest is $253.91 million. Gentherm posted sales of $288.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 856,576 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after buying an additional 448,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,803,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $25,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 90,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

