Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period.

IRWD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,227. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

