Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT at $220.25

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPOKY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 90,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,199. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

