Analysts Set Expectations for Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

