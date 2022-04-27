Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Target Price at $15.50

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. 2,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,137. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

