Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$32.39

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POU. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Insiders sold a total of 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,415 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.13. 173,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.46. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.13 and a 1-year high of C$33.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

