Analysts Set Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Target Price at $8.86

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.71) to €7.30 ($7.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SGBAF remained flat at $$9.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. SES has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

