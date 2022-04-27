Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target at $53.10

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.02.

UBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($50.54) to €38.10 ($40.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

UBSFY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $8.54. 194,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,525. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

