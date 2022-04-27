Analyzing PureCycle Technologies (PCT) & The Competition

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 212 1085 1429 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.62%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 21.36%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.91 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 42.55

PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.22% 15.54% 5.52%

Summary

PureCycle Technologies competitors beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

